SOU board of trustees to decide fate of realignment plan Friday

ASHLAND, Ore. – SOU’s realignment plan has been in the works for months.

Several town halls and tweaks later, the board of trustees will vote on the final version of the plan.

In it, around 82 jobs, or 13% of the university’s workforce, could be eliminated.

Many of them are positions that will not be filled, but about two dozen people will be laid off.

The university hopes to erase a projected $14 million deficit by 2026, once the plan is in place.

When asked last month if the board of trustees will approve the plan, this is what president Dr. Rick Bailey had to say.

“I think we are presenting them with an option that not only solves the structure that is immediately in front of us and the challenges we face,” President Bailey said. “But actually solves the fiscal structural problem that has plagued this institution for a long time.”

SOU said included in the plan is adding a senior living complex, installing solar panels on campus to run fully on its own daytime electricity and a proposed university business district, to potentially ease the housing shortage in the city.

If the plan is approved, SOU projects it would reduce expenses by $3.6 million this year alone.

The vote will take place late Friday afternoon.

