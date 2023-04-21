ODFW says DNA results show animal attack in Gold Hill was a dog, not a wolf

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Last week, we told you about an alleged wolf attack in Gold Hill.

After an investigation, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire said it was not a wolf.

ODFW said lab testing revealed domestic dog DNA was found on the victim’s shirt and mushroom bucket.

The victim posted on social media detailing the animal attack, claiming it was a wolf that attacked him while mushroom hunting in Gold Hill.

ODFW said no DNA from a wolf was detected.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.