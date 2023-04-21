ODFW says DNA results show animal attack in Gold Hill was a dog, not a wolf

Posted by Zack Larsen April 20, 2023

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Last week, we told you about an alleged wolf attack in Gold Hill.

After an investigation, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire said it was not a wolf.

ODFW said lab testing revealed domestic dog DNA was found on the victim’s shirt and mushroom bucket.

The victim posted on social media detailing the animal attack, claiming it was a wolf that attacked him while mushroom hunting in Gold Hill.

ODFW said no DNA from a wolf was detected.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Zack Larsen
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
Skip to content