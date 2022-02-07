Swede Hanna Oeberg to defend 15km Olympic gold

After winning 15km gold in PyeongChang by defeating Germany’s now retired Laura Dahlmeier, Swede Hanna Oeberg came to the 2022 Winter Olympics with the same goal in mind. Gaining support from her sister and fellow biathlon star Elvira Oeberg, Hanna Oeberg is prepared to face some of the biggest names in women’s biathlon. Joining her on the course in the women’s 15km individual will be Austria’s Lisa Theresa Hauser and Belarus’ Dzinara Alimbekava. Hauser was ranked number one in the World Cup standings during the 2020/2021.

Already making her 2022 Winter Olympic debut in the mixed 4x6km relay with her sister, Oeberg is ready to defend her reigning title in the women’s individual 15km. However, this battle will be no small feat. Hauser will make her third Olympic appearance during the Games and was ranked first in the women’s individual 2020/2021 World Cup. With no Olympic medals, Hauser will play to her strengths as a rapid fire shooter to advance on the track while Belarus’ star biathlete Alimbekava will play to her strength as a prone shooting expert. Taking home gold in the women’s 4x6km relay in 2018, this will be Alimbekava’s second time on the Olympic stage.

As a veteran biathlete, the 26-year-old Kiruna native already has an impressive career under her belt and is prepared to compete in the women’s 15km individual event alongside her sister. In 2019, she was the European champion and became the first female biathlete to win the individual world championship title after winning Olympic individual gold in PyeongChang.

Watch to see if the two Oeberg sisters stand atop the podium together in the women’s 15km individual event on Feb. 7 at 4:00 a.m. ET.