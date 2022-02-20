Tear-jerking moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics

We’re not crying, you’re crying. Emotions run hot at the Olympics with the lights shining bright. Grab a tissue and take a look back at some of the moments that brought out the waterworks…

Shaun White’s final run

American snowboarding legend Shaun White finished fourth in his last ever competition, the halfpipe final. While he might not have scored the medal he wanted, his emotional words to friends and family afterwards will be remembered most.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s openness

The legacy of Mikaela Shiffrin as one of the best Alpine skiers in history was already sealed before the Olympics. However, her resilience and honesty in the face of adversity gave fans a new appreciation for Shiffrin.

A father meets his child

American Leif Nordgren couldn’t be in-person to see the birth of his newborn child. After seeing his child for the first time, Nordgren competed in the individual biathlon competition with family fresh on his mind.

Nick Baumgartner never gives up

Nick Baumgartner thought he missed his chance at a medal when he couldn’t qualify for the men’s snowboard cross final. It was only a few days later that he was able to savor his golden moment with fellow American Lindsey Jacobellis as they won the mixed team event.

Erin Jackson’s podium emotions

Top-ranked speed skater Erin Jackson almost missed the Olympics after a slip at the U.S. trials, but her teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot so Jackson could compete. A few weeks later, Jackson was overcome with emotions after earning a gold medal in the 500m event.

Gold falling out of reach

Japan’s speed skaters were leading with a lap to go in the women’s team pursuit final — the gold less than 200m away. But a slip by Nana Takagi on the last corner gave the gold to Canada and provided a cruel reminder of the agony of defeat.

The women’s free skate

With controversy already surrounding the event, the finish to the women’s singles competition in figure skating was full of happiness, sadness, anger and disappointment all at once.

