Three small lightning-caused fires started in Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest

Wednesday's afternoon thunderstorm produced several rounds of lightning in rural Southern Oregon.

As a result two small lightning-caused fires started in the High Cascades Ranger District east of Lost Creek Lake.

The Pond Fire is about a quarter of an acre in size.

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest says firefighters rappelled down from a helicopter to secure the fire line.

The Slide Fire is about an acre and is also being fought by firefighters.

There is also one other fire still active from Tuesday, the Wrangle Fire located in the Siskiyou Mountains Ranger District.

With more storms on the way the forest service says they’re prepared to respond.

“We’re just kind of in a challenging time,” said Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest spokesperson Margueritte Hickman. “We’re looking at the potential for lightning over the next few days in southwest Oregon and so we’re going to keep being vigilant looking for those fire starts and having those resources ready to go fight a fire.”

Due to the extreme heat, lightning and low humidity the U.S. Forest Service says they are bringing in extra resources.

That includes over twenty engines, several different helicopters and four staffed lookouts.

A large air tanker from ODF was also used to fight these remote fires.