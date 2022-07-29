Roseburg daycare owner pleads guilty to stealing government funds

EUGENE, Ore.—The owner of a Roseburg in-home daycare, pled guilty in federal court Thursday, July 28, 2022, to stealing federal funds.

Court documents say Katie Jo Thompson, 31, cared for her own disabled child while operating a home daycare.

Thompson allegedly applied for benefit programs for her child, misrepresenting her income, prompting an investigation.

It said she also applied for state funds for her daycare, misrepresenting the number of kids there.

She reportedly used Medicaid-funded helpers hired for her daughter, to work in her daycare to avoid hiring employees.

The report says she used more than $329,000 in federal funds for personal use.

She will pay restitution and faces a possible 10 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine.