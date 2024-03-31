Over 5,000 illegal marijuana plants found in Siskiyou County

WEED, Cal. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office found over 5,000 illegal marijuana plants after a traffic stop.

Last Saturday morning sheriff’s conducted a traffic stop of a Dodge van for speeding on I-5 in inclement weather in Weed. Deputies noticed the smell of marijuana and discovered dozens of boxes of marijuana plants sticking out.

The driver claimed he didn’t know what was in the back of the car adding he was told by an unknown person to rent and drive the empty van into the Mojave Desert the previous morning. He was told to leave it and return a couple of hours later for money.

The driver 41-year-old James Lucatero and 27-year-old Dixon Pena were cited for “the cultivation and transportation” of marijuana.

NBC5 News reported on a similar story last Wednesday of a traffic stop that led to a marijuana seizure in Weed as well.

