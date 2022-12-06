UPS driver saves house from catching fire

GRANTS PASS, Ore – A UPS driver saved a house from catching fire.

On December 3rd, a house in the Marcy Loop area in Josephine County almost caught fire.

Rural Metro says a passing UPS driver discovered the fire on the deck of the house and called 911.

The driver remained on the scene to ensure the fire didn’t spread until the fire engine arrived.

Firefighters say deceptively cold woodstove ashes deposited into a plastic trash can may have started the fire.

Rural Metro wants to remind people to be careful with stove ashes.

They must be placed in a metal container and taken away from a home to an area free of flammable substances.

They strongly suggest you put water on it as well.