White House to feature Rogue Creamery’s ‘Rogue River Blue’ at state dinner

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Rogue Creamery is known for their world famous cheese.

Now it will be featured at the White House.

The White House announced Wednesday that it chose Rogue Creamery for President Joe Biden’s State Dinner.

“Rogue River Blue,” the champion of the 2019 World Cheese awards, will be featured at the dinner.

The company said they are honored to be the only American cheese represented at the dinner.

“We were notified about two weeks ago,” Rogue Creamery marketing manager Marguerite Merritt said. “The chief made the decision to serve Rogue River Blue at the state dinner and we didn’t have much time to think. We just said yes please and shipped several wheels their way.”

It’s not the first time the White House has requested the cheese.

According to Merritt, Rogue River Blue was also sent there in 2013 during former President Obama’s inauguration ball.