JaCo commissioners approve regulations for psilocybin business locations

MEDFORD, Ore. – Wednesday, Jackson County adopted time, place and manner regulations for where psilocybin businesses will be allowed to operate.

The county approved the planning commission’s recommendation, to allow psilocybin businesses in general commercial areas of un-incorporated Jackson County.

This affects the production, manufacturing and service centers that can be used for the businesses.

Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer said one reason he supported the proposal was because of the number of options and benefits of psilocybin.

“There’s plenty of options to be able to take advantage of the benefits without us creating unnecessary and undue burdens and potential issues out in the rural and remote areas of Jackson County,” he said.

Cities like Grants Pass, Medford and Ashland all voted to allow it.

Jackson County voters approved the use in un-incorporated parts of the county, earlier this month.