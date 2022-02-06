Winter Olympics Playlist: What Team USA's Olympians are listening to

Nathan Chen, Chloe Kim, Mikaela Shiffrin, Shaun White, Maame Biney - Credit: NBC Olympics

Ever wonder what music Olympians are listening to while they compete, or on their downtime? So do we.

We’re asking members of Team USA what’s in the soundtrack of their lives and putting it into a custom playlist. It’s a must-listen while watching the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock!

Listen below, and keep checking back as we add more songs throughout the Winter Olympics.

Winter Olympian Playlist
Olympian Song of Choice
John Shuster Humble and Kind, Tim McGraw
Matt Hamilton Colours, Thunder Jackson
Julia Marino Orange Soda, Baby Keen

