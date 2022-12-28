Winter storm causes flooding, damage to areas around Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – Southern Oregon and much of Northern California experienced a wild winter storm Monday night.

Wind gusts in some areas reaching 80 miles per hour, several inches of rain causing flooding and thousands lost power.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, almost four inches of rain fell near Emigrant Lake.

The heavy rain affected culverts on nearby Tyler Creek Road east of Ashland, causing erosion and flooding.

“Impacts should be very minimal,” Jackson County roads and parks director Steve Lambert said. “We experienced something like this several years back. And we’re experiencing it again right now. Our goal by the end of the day is to have it passable by all through traffic but it’s going to take some work throughout the day today.”

In Yreka, ‘Walker Bridge’ near Humbug Creek was washed out.

The county now asking for people to stay away from the area.

Even Mt. Ashland and Mt. Shasta saw delayed openings Tuesday morning because of the weather.

Medford’s urban campground was also heavily impacted, with 10 canopies damaged from the strong wind.

“At least four of our 35 canopies had gotten completely blown off,” Urban campground manager Alex Spray said. “Which in turn has completely soaked our guests and their tents and their belongings.”

Rogue Retreat, who runs the urban campground, have been working to replace the canopies since the early morning.

They’ve gotten 3 canopies to replace the four that were completely destroyed, but spray said it’s been difficult to find them in stock.

And with more rain in the forecast, they are looking for the public’s help to replace the other damaged canopies.

“We house 90 individuals here every night,” Spray said. “So I‘ve had to stop in-takes today. I cannot bring anyone in. I have to handle this situation. So we’re in dire need of sleeping bags, canopies right now.”

Rogue Retreat said it’s also in urgent need of blankets and others items to keep people warm.

There is an Amazon wish list at rogueretreat.org with specific items anyone can donate to the campground.