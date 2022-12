SOUTHERN OREGON – While Christmas is in the rear-view mirror, an annual celebration of African American culture, Kwanzaa, began this Monday.

According to Black Alliance Social Empowerment, or B.A.S.E, Kwanzaa is based on African harvest festival traditions that ends at the end of the month with a communal feast.

Dr. Maulana Karenga, an African studies professor, created it in 1966, giving an opportunity for Blacks to celebrate their own history.