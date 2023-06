SALEM, Ore. – A young Oregon wolf was hit by a car and killed last Tuesday.

ODF said the one-year-old wolf known as OR-143 was killed on highway 138 near the entrance to Lemolo.

It is likely that the wolf lost its fear of people after being fed by humans the agency said.

The wolf will be examined. ODFW said it was part of the new Indigo wolf pack that established itself in Klamath and Deschutes counties few weeks back.

