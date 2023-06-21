No injuries reported in Applegate fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Applegate Valley Fire District responded to a structure fire last night in the 7000 block of Upper Applegate Road.

According to Applegate Valley Fire District, it happened just after midnight.

Crews arrived to find a detached garage with three covered parking bays fully involved.

Four family members were at home and asleep when the fire started.

They and their pets got out safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters say they’re confident it wasn’t started by fireworks, despite rumors.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.