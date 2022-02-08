Women's Hockey: USA vs. Canada Live Blog

FIRST PERIOD

0:00 – And we’re off! The puck has dropped on this big matchup featuring the top 11 scorers in the tournament. Canada has eight of the top point-getters led by Natalie Spooner’s 10 points and Sarah Nurse’s seven. Savannah Harmon, Hilary Knight, and Amanda Kessel follow them for the U.S. with five points each.

Sarah Fillier leads all players at the Olympics with five goals.

It’ll be Maddie Rooney in goal for the Americans while Ann-Renée Desbiens gets the start for Canada.

1:13 – A communication miscue between Rooney and Megan Keller nearly leads to an opening goal for Canada. Spooner picked up the unattended puck and almost pulled off a wrap-around to take a 1-0 lead.

7:55 – The teams have been exchanging possession through the first part of the opening period. It’s been a fast pace so far, as you’d expect from these rivals. The U.S. owns an 8-2 advantage in shots.

10:15 – Some good cycling by the U.S. leads to a great chance from Abbey Murphy with her shot going off the post and then off Desbiens, but no goal for the U.S. The Americans have taken the last seven shots on goal in the game.

12:03 – It’s been all U.S. since the early minutes of the first period. The advantage in shots has been followed up by plenty of continued possession for the defending gold medalists. That is helping lead to follow-up chances in hopes of breaking the 0-0 deadlock.

Pregame

Welcome to the much-anticipated Group A women’s matchup between the U.S. and Canada. This game will determine the winner of the group and who takes the top seed heading into the quarterfinals.

Canada and the U.S. are currently tied on 9 points with the Canadians getting the edge on goal difference (+26)

All five teams from Group A advance, while the top three from Group B will move on. The top team in Group A will take on the third-seeded team from Group B, while the second seed in Group A will face the second seed in Group B.

The quarterfinals will take place Feb. 10-11-12.

This game can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock, and it is televised nationally on USA Network with a re-air set for Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. ET.