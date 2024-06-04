Wyden reacts to House Republican proposal to shutdown IRS Direct File

OREGON – Oregon Senator Ron Wyden is reacting to the House Republican budget proposal for the IRS.

Under the proposal the new Direct File program, which is set to open nationwide next year, would be shut down.

“If Republicans have the opportunity, they will deprive law-abiding taxpayers of the choice to file their taxes for free with the IRS’s new direct file program by shutting it down before it expands nationwide,” Wyden said. “In short, the winners in this plan are rich tax cheats like Donald Trump, and the losers are typical Americans who earn a wage, follow the law and want to file their tax returns every spring without getting ripped off by big tax software companies.”

Additionally, funding for enforcement aimed at wealthy tax cheats would be gutted.

“If not for the fact that the Republican party belongs to Donald Trump, a known tax cheat and convicted felon, their commitment to helping rich people cheat on their taxes would be a lot more shocking. That’s the centerpiece of the Republican budget plan for the IRS, which has been a disaster for years and is now getting even worse,” Wyden said.

