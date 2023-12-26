US Senate passes Siletz consent decree

WASHINGTON, DC – The United States Senate passed The Confederated Tribes of Selects Indians’ Consent Decree. House resolution 2839, passed on December 11, restores the selected tribes’ right to gather hunt and fish on their ancestral lands.

The legislation now awaits President Biden’s signature.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek released a statement about that legislation which reads in part “Each Oregon tribe deserves their sovereign right to hunt fish and gather on their ancestral land. This legislation passed by the United States Congress rightly counters a 1980 decree that forced the Siletz to lose those rights in exchange for getting their status and land restored. No tribe should have to choose between restoration or the right to hunt and gather on their land.”

