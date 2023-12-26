Grants Pass HS Participates in CERT Drill

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass High School students got a crash course in emergency care last week. It was all part of a Community Emergency Response Team or CERT drill.

Grants Pass High School Emergency Care or “E-Care” students got to test the lifesaving skills they’ve learned in class during a mock mass casualty incident last Tuesday and Thursday. The students responded to mock dismemberment, spinal injuries, scrapes, burns, lacerations, broken bones, impalements, and more.

The event was held at the Hillcrest Fire Station in partnership with Grants Pass Fire Rescue.

It is actually the final exam for E-Care students to demonstrate to their teachers the skills that they have learned throughout the semester.

When students finish E-Care class, they are both first aid and CPR certified. The E-care class is part of the Health Sciences Pathway at Grants Pass High School. That’s one of nine career technical education pathways that are currently being offered.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.