US to buy 10 million Pfizer pill doses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The United States is planning to buy millions of doses of Pfizer’s new COVID-19 treatment pill, if it’s approved by regulators.

According to reports, the U.S. will spend $5.29 billion to purchase ten million courses of the drug called Paxlovid.

Pfizer is awaiting a review of its emergency use authorization request by the FDA before it can distribute the medication.

If approved, the drug would be the first oral antiviral treatment of its kind that could be prescribed as an at-home treatment at the first signs of COVID-19 infection.

The company claims the pills cut down on COVID-related hospitalizations or deaths in high-risk adults by 89%.