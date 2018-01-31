USDA offers assistance for agricultural landowners impacted by Cheto Bar Fire

COQUILLE, Ore. – Some landowners impacted by the Chetco Bar fire may be eligible for financial assistance for post-fire conservation efforts on their land.
The lightning-caused Chetco Bar Fire burned nearly 200,000 acres of federal and private land in Curry County during the summer and early fall of 2017.
On January 30, 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced farmers, ranchers and private forest owners could receive federal assistance for conservation treatments.
Examples of treatments include planting trees and shrubs, constructing fences, and prescribed grazing. The USDA said the activities will help prevent catastrophic erosion that could produce landslides.
Funding is available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program which helps offset the costs of conservation work.
The USDA office in Coquille is accepting applications from agricultural producers who would like to receive help. Applications are due by March 16.
For more information and to apply, contact Eric Moeggenberg, District Conservationist for Coos and Curry counties, at 541-824-8091.