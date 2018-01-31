Home
Talent fires city manager

Talent, Ore. — NBC5 News has confirmed Talent’s city manager, Tom Corrigan, has been fired. The City of Talent placed Corrigan on paid leave in November to investigate his performance.

According to city administration, grounds for Corrigan’s termination include – an overall lack of work ethic, illegally recording a face-to-face communication with a city public official, misuse of a Costco membership, and acting unprofessionally/disrespectfully at work.

The City of Talent released this statement to NBC5 News on Wednesday:

“The City of Talent went to great measures to ensure that Tom Corrigan received a fair investigation. It was difficult for everyone, but I am confident that the unanimous vote to terminate with cause, was as decision that will have positive results for talent and our valued staff. We are particularly proud of the interim leadership of Ryan Martin and Zac Moody who demonstrated strong and sensitive leadership during a difficult time.” -Darby Ayers-Flood, Mayor

