Vaccines delayed in Jackson Co. due to weather

JACKSON CO., Ore. — Due to the winter weather in Oregon and across the nation, Jackson County Public Health said will not receive its vaccine allotment of 1,800 prime doses of Moderna, with 1,300 dedicated for individuals over 75 this week. The Oregon Health Authority said it is monitoring the situation. Some pharmacies and other COVID-19 vaccine providers may have to delay or cancel appointments.
Jackson Co. Public Health said currently, the federal COVID-19 vaccine supply chain is scarce, impacting the vaccine supply in Jackson County. With the short supply and high demand, public health said it know more seniors will want to get vaccinated, than there will be vaccines available to them in the coming weeks.
This means that every older adult will not be able to get an appointment as soon as they want one, even if they are currently eligible per the state’s prioritization.
Jackson County Public Health said it is encouraged by the number of people wanting to be vaccinated, and are eager to provide the vaccine. It said it appreciates the community’s patience and said it is doing doing the best it can – as fast as it can – with the available resources it has.
Resources on vaccine eligibility and where to access the vaccine:
- Jackson County Health and Human Services COVID-19 Vaccine website: https://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/General/News-Information/covid-19-vaccine-1
- Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Vaccine: https://covidvaccine.oregon.gov/
- Register on the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool and check for country-specific information.
- 211 Information is also available to answer questions about vaccine eligibility and access.
- Text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates (English and Spanish only)
- Email [email protected] (All languages)
- Call 211 or 1-866-698-6155 from 6 am – 7 pm daily, including holidays
