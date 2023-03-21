Vancouver police continue search for missing mother, 8-year-old daughter

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KGW) — Vancouver police have asked the public to help them find a missing mother and daughter whose disappearance, police say, appears to be criminal in nature.

Meshay Melendez, 27, and her 8-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were last seen in the area of Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive and 77th Avenue in Vancouver in the early morning on Sunday, March 12.

The last person to see Melendez and her daughter, a friend of Melendez, told police the two were with Melendez’ boyfriend, Kirkland Warren, on March 12, the day they were reported missing, according to court documents. The friend told police they saw Melendez in Warren’s vehicle, “unresponsive and naked from the waist down,” court documents state, and that Warren retrieved Melendez’ daughter at that time from the friend, who had been watching her.

Warren is currently in jail, arrested on Sunday, March 19 for multiple charges, including violating a no-contact order with Melendez, tampering with a witness and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bail for Warren was set at $1 million during a court appearance Tuesday and the judge accepted recommendations from the state for GPS monitoring, no-contact orders and a firearm restriction. The judge also revealed Warren was making phone calls from prison, the reason for the witness-tampering charge.