Vehicle discovered in the Rogue River, driver found dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Emergency crews found a person dead after receiving reports of a vehicle that plunged into the Rogue River.
A landowner near Highway 99 across from Valley of the Rogue State Park called Oregon State Police to report a property crime after finding a knocked-over mailbox.
When police arrived early Friday evening, they saw a vehicle in the Rogue River. The driver was found dead, still inside.
OSP believes the incident happened sometime Thursday night.
Due to darkness and safety concerns, the vehicle couldn’t be immediately recovered, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
