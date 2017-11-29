Vehicle reported stolen nearly 27 years ago found in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A vehicle reported stolen nearly 27 years ago was found down a steep embankment in a wooded area of Jackson County Tuesday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a man called dispatch after he happened upon a 1979 Porsche 924 coupe while walking his dog off Abbot Prairie Road. The vehicle was at the base of a cliff, making it difficult to spot from the road.
The next day, detectives checked the wrecked Porsche along with the surrounding area for any sign of human remains. They didn’t find anything except deer bones.
According to JCSO, it appears the vehicle has been there for a significant amount of time. The tags on the vehicle expired in 1991. It was reported stolen early that same year from the parking lot of the Southside Cinema in Medford.
The sheriff’s office is still trying to figure out how to remove the vehicle from the steep, rugged terrain.