I-5 traffic stop leads to cocaine, heroin seizure

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Two Seattle residents are behind bars after they were found with packaged heroin and cocaine in Jackson County.
According to Oregon State Police, on November 27 a trooper stopped a 2017 Nissan Maxima for a traffic violation on Interstate 5 near milepost 7. The driver, later identified as 44-year-old Adam Smith, didn’t show the trooper a driver’s license during the stop.
Smith’s passenger, later identified as 44-year-old Bonita Alvarado, had a package of drying lying on the vehicle floorboard between her feet, police said. A search of the vehicle yielded three more packages of drugs.
OSP said they determined the pair was traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle. In all, 2.2 pounds of cocaine and 6.6 pounds of heroin were found in the car.
Smith and Alvarado were arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges that included unlawful delivery and possession of both heroin and cocaine.
During the stop, OSP was participating in a “High Drug Trafficking Area Domestic Highway Enforcement” effort.