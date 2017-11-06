Vehicle of sex abuse suspect found abandoned in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police announced they’ve located a vehicle belonging to a man wanted for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl who is now missing.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office believes the sex abuse victim, 15-year-old Annieka Vaughan, ran away from her Aloha home on October 30. She may be with 23-year-old Zachary Petersen of Pasco, Washington, who went missing the same day.
Investigators said Petersen called a crisis line in Washington prior to his disappearance. He may be suicidal and possibly in the possession of a firearm.
On November 6, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Petersen’s vehicle was found unoccupied in a gravel parking lot along Northwest Cornell Road in Portland. Anneika Vaughan’s backpack was found inside the truck.
Police searched the surrounding area, but so far they haven’t found Anneika or Petersen. It was initially believed the pair could be traveling to Sacramento, California or Seaside, Oregon.
Police describe Vaughan as 5’9” tall, 150 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Petersen is 5’10” tall 150 pounds with buzzed brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 503-629-0111.