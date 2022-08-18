Verdict reached for man accused of driving into Medford BLM protest

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local man who allegedly drove his truck into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters was found guilty of one charge in court.

According to his attorney’s office, Christopher Ryan Biggs was found guilty of reckless driving.

Police say they saw Biggs drive a truck into a crowd of protesters “at a high rate of speed” during a George Floyd protest in downtown Medford on June 1st 2020.

The state originally argued he was “motivated by prejudice,” but a bias crime charge was dropped during the trial.

Biggs was found not guilty of the other charges.