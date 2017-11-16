Local veteran gifted winning lottery ticket

An anonymous gift left on a veteran’s windshield proved to be almost too good to be true.
According to the Oregon Lottery, Justice Prosise was finishing up classes at Rogue Community College when he found an Oregon Lottery Scratch-it ticket on his windshield. To other cars parked in “veteran parking” spaces next to Justice’s vehicle also had tickets. When Justice scratched the ticket, he found out he won $1,000.
“I am a Marine Corps veteran and I am taking classes to be a juvenile corrections life counselor at Rogue Community College,” he said. “I came out after class and some nice person had put Scratch-its on the cars in the veterans spaces. I don’t know who. So I played it, and kept looking at it because I won $1,000. I probably checked it more than 10 times.”
Justice’s wife, Emily, said, “It was too good to be true, just $1,000 out of nowhere!”
The couple was married just one month ago. Before that, they took a trip to Hawaii, where Justice proposed to Emily. They plan to use the winnings to pay off the recent trip.
The Oregon Lottery said the couple couldn’t be happier for the post-Veterans Day gift. “We want to give the person a big hug and say thank you!” Emily said.