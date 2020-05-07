Victim attacked with machete in Crescent City

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. – A victim is reportedly in stable condition after a machete attack in Northern California.
Police said the assault happened Wednesday night at Beachfront Park in Crescent City.
When officers arrived at the location, they arrested 36-year-old Robert Collard. The victim was given first aid at the scene and was later taken to Sutter Coast Hospital.
Collard was booked in the Del Norte County Jail for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
The Crescent City Police Department released no further details about the investigation, other than to say the victim was in stable condition.