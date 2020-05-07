Drive-in movie experience may be coming to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — The city of Medford is looking to the past to create a recreational opportunity for the future.
The Medford Parks and Recreation Department is working to create a drive-in movie experience.
Director Rich Rosenthal says the city would use the parking lot adjacent to field 7 by U.S. Cellular.
He says only 75 cars would be allowed per screening.
Instead of congregating around a stereo, Rosenthal says people will be able to tune into their car’s radio to hear the movie.
“We’re here to try to make things happen for people… [to] try to get people to recreate,” said Rich Rosenthal, director of the Medford Park and Recreation Dept. “And having to cancel and postpone programs has really been a downer for us, so we’re really excited about this prospect of being able to do something like this.”
Rosenthal says they want to get Medford City Council’s approval before moving forward.
If councilors approve the idea at Thursday’s meeting, he says screenings could start as early as next Friday.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.