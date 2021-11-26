‘Victorian Christmas’ at the Beekman House starts this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – “Historic Jacksonville” is hosting a Victorian Christmas at the Beekman House beginning Saturday.

The Beekman residence, built in the 1860s, will be decorated for a 19th century-themed Christmas celebration.

The president of Historic Jacksonville, Carolyn Kingsworth, said people can tour the home between noon and 3:00 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from November 27th until December 19th.

Kingsworth said tours allow up to six people at a time, beginning every 15 minutes and lasting for about an hour.

All guests are asked to wear a mask.