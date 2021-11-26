The Beekman House, Jacksonville

‘Victorian Christmas’ at the Beekman House starts this weekend

Newsroom Staff
Posted by by Newsroom Staff November 26, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 26, 2021
The Beekman House, Jacksonville

 

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – “Historic Jacksonville” is hosting a Victorian Christmas at the Beekman House beginning Saturday.

The Beekman residence, built in the 1860s, will be decorated for a 19th century-themed Christmas celebration.

The president of Historic Jacksonville, Carolyn Kingsworth, said people can tour the home between noon and 3:00 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from November 27th until December 19th.

Kingsworth said tours allow up to six people at a time, beginning every 15 minutes and lasting for about an hour.

All guests are asked to wear a mask.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: