Video: Motorcyclist clocked at 147 mph in Washington State pursuit

WSP said on the morning of July 4, a trooper clocked a motorcyclist going 82 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County.
The motorcyclist didn’t stop, so the trooper called in a WSP Cessna aircraft that was already monitoring the area.
The aircraft was able to track the motorcyclist into a residential area in Everett.
According to WSP, at one point during the 17-mile pursuit, the motorcyclist hit 147 mph.
The driver was arrested without incident after stopping at a house that wasn’t his.
WSP took the opportunity to remind the public about the dangers of speeding.
Officials said, “Speeding creates a greater potential for loss of vehicle control, a reduced effectiveness of occupant protection, increases the stopping distance and the degree of potential crash severity, and ultimately it increases the risk of serious injury or death.”