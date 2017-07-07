Home
Video: Motorcyclist clocked at 147 mph in Washington State pursuit

Snohomish County, Wash. – A motorcyclist who led police on a high-speed chase was arrested with the help of a Washington State Patrol Aviation Unit.

WSP said on the morning of July 4, a trooper clocked a motorcyclist going 82 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County.

The motorcyclist didn’t stop, so the trooper called in a WSP Cessna aircraft that was already monitoring the area.

The aircraft was able to track the motorcyclist into a residential area in Everett.

According to WSP, at one point during the 17-mile pursuit, the motorcyclist hit 147 mph.

The driver was arrested without incident after stopping at a house that wasn’t his.

WSP took the opportunity to remind the public about the dangers of speeding.

Officials said, “Speeding creates a greater potential for loss of vehicle control, a reduced effectiveness of occupant protection, increases the stopping distance and the degree of potential crash severity, and ultimately it increases the risk of serious injury or death.”

