Video shows cockroaches in local restaurant

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s a video that’s getting a lot of attention… for all the wrong reasons.
Amber Long says she was about to order food with her family at “Guadalajara Family Mexican Restaurant” on Saturday when they were joined by some surprise dinner guests.
“My son was seated right next to the fish tank where they were actually crawling out and he was like ‘oh my god’ there are roaches coming out of that piece of wood and that crack in the wall mom,” said Amy Long, a customer.
Long says she and her family have been coming to the Medford restaurant for years, but were shocked and disturbed by what they saw.
“All of a sudden my son tapped on the wall and there were like 6 or 7 huge roaches that started crawling out,” she said.
Long’s family didn’t stay for dinner but says she notified wait staff about the problem before taking to social media.
The Facebook video has since been shared thousands of times.
According to public health inspection records, the restaurant has passed every semi-annual inspection since 2015.
The manager of Guadalajara didn’t want to go on camera but says this is the first time they’ve had an issue with cockroaches since they opened their doors in 1993.
They say they’ve hired an exterminator and shared with NBC5 News some videos and pictures of their cleaning efforts so far.
“If they’re getting it taken care of, then there’s no reason not to go back,” said Jessica Anders, a customer.
We spoke with several people about the issue today; some are willing to forgive and forget.
“That does not mean dirty, that just means cockroach has an easy place to get something to eat,” said Maryanna Reynolds, a customer.
But Long and others are a little more hesitant.
“There’s never just one cockroach. I just don’t want to eat in a place where there are cockroaches coming out of the cracks,” said Scarlet Rodriguez, Medford resident.
“They could survive a nuclear war, so… it’s going to be a long time before we go back,” said Long.
The restaurant manager says the exterminator already sprayed some problem areas on Sunday and will be doing more work on Wednesday night.
In the meantime, they will continue to stay open and hope to get the issue resolved soon.
