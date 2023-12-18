Ashland High Visibility DUI Enforcement

ASHLAND, Ore. -If you drive while impaired this holiday season, you will see more than holiday lights.

That’s the message from Ashland Police Department.

The Ashland PD announced they’re taking part in the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high visibility enforcement campaign that runs through the first of the year during ths campaign period.

Ashland PD will have additional officers on the road focusing on impaired driving enforcement, APDS says. This is made possible by a traffic safety grant funding.

