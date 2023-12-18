Darcey Mann-Self receives Jackson County Chair Award

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford woman recognized for her leadership and influence in the community.

Jackson County Commissioner Board Chair Colleen Roberts honored Darcey Mann-Self with the Chairman’s Award which recognizes local residents whose lifetime achievements made a profound difference in people’s lives in Jackson County.

Mann-Self is known for her leadership with the Pear Blossom Festival, for which she has been a board member for 37 years and the president for 30 years.

During her time as the president she’s been involved in the creation of the Senior Royalty Scholarship Pageant, and the annual Pedal for a Cause bike ride, and other Pear Blossom events.

