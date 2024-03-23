Mt. Shasta High School Rotary Interactors return from Panama

Mount Shasta High School students are in the spotlight. High school members of Mount Shasta Rotary Club who just returned from Panama, where they served one town for a week.

Although the trip was only seven days, the participants raised money for over seven months leading up to the trip.

The Rotary members rebuilt a medical clinic and also volunteered at several smaller pop-up clinics.

Jacob Cross, A student who participated said, “ it was even more seen how simple their lives are, but just how happy they are with the simpleness. And it’s just great to give back. Like give them a resource of the medical clinics so they can actually use it and flourish more of the community. So, it’s a really great feeling for us and also for them.”

And the whole thing is happening again in April but this time in Mexico. The next trip will focus on an orphanage.

Mount Shasta Rotary encourages other schools to reach out to them if they want to start their own Rotaract chapter for students.

