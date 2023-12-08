Police Seize Stolen Gun, 2K Fentanyl Pills

COOS COUNTY, Ore -A Coos County man is facing several charges including possession of fentanyl and a stolen gun.

Michael G. O’Neill was arrested during a raid by the South Coast Inner Agency narcotics team out of his home on Broadway

Avenue in North Bend and extensive narcotics investigation throughout the Coos County area has been ongoing for the last month,

which resulted in the search warrant on O’Neill’s home.

Police seized five guns and over 2000 fentanyl pills, as well as various amounts of other controlled substances.

