Brookings Mayor and 2 Councilors Appointed

BROOKINGS, Ore -The city of Brookings has new leadership after a wild couple months.

In a press release yesterday, the city announced Isaac Hodges was appointed to the city council last year was appointed Mayor during Tuesday’s special meeting.

During that same meeting, Brooking’s Planning Commission member Clayton Mangrum, was appointed to the city council seat vacated by Hodges.

On Monday, Phoebe Pareto was also appointed to city council.

These appointments were made after the previous mayor and two city council members were recalled last month for their supportive city manager Janelle Howard, she was charged with misdemeanor theft and 2022.

The Curry County DA ‘s office later reduced Howard’s charge to a violation after she pled no contest.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.