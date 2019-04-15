SOU holds 27th Annual Powwow celebration

“The dances that we do, the songs that we sing, are all tied back to mother earth and celebrating life,” organizer Brent Florendo said.
“It’s to honor our students that go to school here and to bring people here to understand that education is accessible to our Indian students,” he added.
The event included dancing, drumming, and cultural sharing from tribes.
“It speaks to me through my spirit and my heart,” participant Aaron Gentry said. “When I dance, when I lay my feet down, it’s a prayer,” he added.
The celebration also showcased different handmade items by vendors from near and far.
Organizers said the powwow is a great opportunity for students at SOU to learn about Native American culture and for younger generations to learn from their elders.
“To see the younger generation it makes me feel good,” said Gentry. “It shows to me that they’re being raised in the right way, that they are recognizing who they are.”
If you couldn’t make it this year, you can always enjoy the celebration next spring.
