First responders soccer game raises awareness of sexual assault

MEDFORD, Ore.— Police and firefighters from Medford squared off in a friendly game of soccer all to raise awareness for an important cause.
Held at the U.S. Cellular Community Park, the event was meant to raise awareness about domestic abuse and sexual assault as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The game was put together by partners of the Jackson County Council Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
While first responders normally are the ones to engage with the victims, the council wanted to bring the community’s attention to this as well.
“The rates of sexual assault are unfortunately incredibly high,” said Kim Caplan, director of advocacy services for Community Works, one of the partners of the council. “Depending on which group of people you’re talking about it could be anywhere, probably at best, 1 in 6. But if you’re talking about a more marginalized group of people those numbers could be a lot worse.”
Organizers hope to keep bringing this event back again in future years to keep raising awareness.
If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic or sexual violence and need of any support, you can call Community Works help line at any time at 541-779-4357
