Vigil takes place in Medford to honor Colorado Springs shooting victims

MEDFORD, Ore. – A vigil, honoring those who tragically lost their lives in Colorado Springs this past weekend, happened in downtown Medford Tuesday.

Five people killed and at least 18 hurt in the deadly mass shooting over the weekend.

It happened at an LGBTQ nightclub.

People gathered with candles and signs in support of the LGBTQ community.

Around a dozen people came to the vigil.

“This really reinstated with a lot of LGBTQ people in this community especially with a rise in hate crimes and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric that has been happening lately,” vigil organizer Emmitt James said.

James said they won’t let what happened in Colorado lessen their community pride.

Although they’ve gotten support from people in the Rogue Valley, James said not everyone has been supportive.