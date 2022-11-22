MEDFORD, ORE.– The search continues for missing Medford man Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero.

His family said he has not been seen for more than a week.

Guerrero’s daughter said he went missing after going to meet with the owner of a landscaping company about a job.

She said they have been searching for him since early last week.

Guererro is described as about 5’5″ and 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green Oregon Ducks sweater, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Guererro’s daughter said around 50 people have been involved in the search so far.

Ariadna Albarran-Meza said, “we’ve been getting people saying oh I’ve seen that person here, and when we go and check it out, we’re there almost instantly and it ends up not being him so it’s really hard because there’s no clues, no leads.”

Albarran-Meza said the situation has been really difficult for her mother.

She said she has not been able to eat or sleep since Guerrero went missing.

She said Medford Police have a detective on the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MPD.