Virginia girl with no hands wins handwriting contest

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia (WTKR/CNN) – An inspiring story is making headlines in Virginia: a girl born with no hands winning a national handwriting contest.
It’s not the first time the 9-year-old has received an award. She’s defying the odds once again with determination and her independent spirit.
Teachers of Greenbrier Christian Academy Student Anaya Ellick will admit that she’s pretty quiet and shy, but they explained, “Anaya is a role model to everyone.”
Anaya was born without hands. However, Wednesday morning she received a national award for her cursive handwriting. Anaya said, “It wasn’t really hard.”
When she was asked if her mom helped at all, Anaya replied, “She would help me form the letters.”
Anaya entered the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest under a special needs category.
The third-grader doesn’t use prosthetics and has learned to hold a pencil between her two arms to write and draw.
Bianca Middleton is Anaya’s mother. She said, “I’m proud because it encourages her. For her to see that hard work does pay off.”
You might remember when WTKR first reported about Anaya in 2016 when she won the award for her print writing. She said, “I was happy and I thought my mom was joking when she said I won again.”
Anaya’s parents say the 9-year-old doesn’t let her situation stop her from anything.
Anaya’s father, Gary Ellick, said, “She’s really independent. From tying shoes, putting clothes, getting baths. It was always like ‘I can do it’. So, that just carried on over the years.”
Anaya said sports might be the next thing she tackles.