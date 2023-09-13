Volunteers needed for Bear Creek Stewardship Day Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, why not help clean up the greenway?

The Bear Creek Stewards are looking for volunteers to take part in the Bear Creek Stewardship Day this Saturday.

The clean up will happen along multiple parts of the Bear Creek Greenway, stretching from Ashland to Central Point.

Event organizers say this is an important effort for both people and wildlife.

“Doing these restoration activities not only beautify these areas along the greenway that we want to go to and enjoy but as we’re going to start seeing some salmon come up into bear creek we want to keep their habitat nice and healthy for them as well,” said Amie Siedlecki, natural resources coordinator for Rogue Valley Council of Governments.

officials say there will be a number of activities… Including litter clean up, blackberry removal, and gardening.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can fill out a form at bearcreekstewards.org

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.