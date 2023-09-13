Voters set to decide fate of recall into Grants Pass mayor Sara Bristol

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass mayor Sara Bristol’s fate could be decided Tuesday night in a special election.

Last month, a recall election was triggered after enough signatures were gathered on a petition to remove Bristol from office.

So far, the Josephine County Clerk’s office said turn out is around 27%, with 7,500 Grants Pass residents submitting ballots.

But more is expected before 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Mayor Bristol has been subject to a recall effort for months now.

Opponents say the way she’s handled the city’s homeless issues is the main reason for the recall.

However, the petition requesting the recall also states Bristol “does not represent the conservative principals of the majority of her constituents.”

Bristol said she’s confident heading into tonight’s election.

“I‘m pleased with the way the campaign has done,” Bristol said. “I’ve received contributions from almost 90 people. I had people out doing door hangers, people offering to see how they can help. Lots of people came to the forums, we had a rally, so overall I guess I feel really good about it.”

In August, petitioners turned 4,300 signatures into the county clerk with 2,700 verified.

Bristol said she has spent double the amount of money in this campaign than she did running for mayor in 2020.

However, she feels there’s been more community support and donors this time around.

Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday night to turn in their ballots.

Ballots sent in by mail must be postmarked with today’s date in order to count.

It’s also important to note, the election is only for residents of Grants Pass.

