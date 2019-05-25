Volunteers transform Eagle Point National Cemetery

“That’s the best way that you could possibly honor the veterans that have served this country and are currently serving this county,” said first time volunteer Lori Thickett.
Thickett and her husband John were volunteering to place flags at the cemetery for the first time Friday, the first time they were honoring her father, who was laid to rest there.
“He passed away in November of 2017 and he had served in the army,” Thickett said.
Hundreds of students from Scenic Middle School helped place the flags at every headstone, nearly a 20-year tradition.
“I’ve always honored and respected my dad and my husband for being in the military,” Thickett said, “but being able to take part in activities like this… it really hits home.”
With every flag placed, the hope is that it honors the person it’s placed in front of and their family.
