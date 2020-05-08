Voters to decide on $60M Medford aquatic center amid pandemic

MEDFORD, Ore. — The May election is coming up quick and one of the most talked about measures is a new, 60-million dollar aquatic center in Medford.
It still remains to be seen, however, if the pandemic will affect how voters decide.
The city of Medford has put public pool renovations on the ballot 4 times before, all were rejected.
We’re told if voters don’t approve measure 15-188, Medford’s last public pool is just one problem away from shutting down.
Even during this pandemic, Medford City Councilor Kevin Stine believes the measure will get support.
“Anyone that supported this almost a year ago when this concept came up when we brought this to the public, should still be supporting it now,” said Stine.
He says the concept failed in 2012 when the city tried to get the facility built with a property tax.
To vote on the facility this time around, you’ll also have to decide on whether to increase the city’s hotel tax.
Afterwards, city council can approve an increase on the parks utility fee, renew a bond, and change the car rental tax without a vote from the public.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.