Voting by app for select groups

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Around 400 registered voters will have the chance to vote on their smartphone in the upcoming November election.
Jackson County is one of two counties in Oregon testing out the pilot program.
County Clerk Chris Walker said the pilot is only for active duty personnel and residents living abroad, where voting by mail is not always the easiest.
“If the U.S. does drop out of the universal postal union, there is no guarantee that those ballots will get to our military and overseas voters,” Walker said.
Walker said this is the best way to ensure that every vote gets counted.
“We feel it is very important they not only receive their ballot and cast their ballot, but they can cast it in a way that ensures their voice is heard,” Walker said.
All other voters in Jackson County will vote by mail.
The upcoming election is November 6th.
